 user tracker image
sport iconFootball

    More Options

    Real Madrid confirm that David Alaba has tested positive for COVID-19

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Real Madrid confirm that David Alaba has tested positive for COVID-19

    Twitter

    Real Madrid confirm that David Alaba has tested positive for COVID-19

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:05 PM

    Real Madrid summer signing David Alaba has emerged as a doubt for the club's upcoming friendly clash with AC Milan after testing positive for Covid-19. The Austrian defender is now set for a spell in quarantine after being diagnosed with the virus during the club's latest round of medical checks.

    With David Alaba completing his free transfer to Real Madrid after leaving Bayern Munich earlier this month, many expected the defender to kick on and become a big part of Carlo Ancelotti's team from the get go. That is especially with Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane leaving the club but Alaba's start at Madrid will have to wait for a while. The Austrian has already linked up with his new teammates in the Spanish capital last week for the start of pre-season training and was in line to make his debut for Real Madrid against Milan on August 8 but things have changed.

    Reports had indicated that the defender had tested positive for COVID-19 and that has now been confirmed by Real Madrid. In a short statement released by the club, the Los Blancos confirmed the news and it will see Alaba's first appearance delayed by at least ten days. That is since the 29-year-old will spend the next 10 days in quarantine following the Covid-19 protocols in Spain and will have to post a negative test on the day of the Milan fixture in order to be deemed fit for selection.

    "Real Madrid CF communicates that our player David Alaba has tested positive for Covid-19," read the statement on Real Madrid’s website.

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down