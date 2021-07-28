Real Madrid confirm that David Alaba has tested positive for COVID-19
Today at 11:05 PM
Real Madrid summer signing David Alaba has emerged as a doubt for the club's upcoming friendly clash with AC Milan after testing positive for Covid-19. The Austrian defender is now set for a spell in quarantine after being diagnosed with the virus during the club's latest round of medical checks.
With David Alaba completing his free transfer to Real Madrid after leaving Bayern Munich earlier this month, many expected the defender to kick on and become a big part of Carlo Ancelotti's team from the get go. That is especially with Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane leaving the club but Alaba's start at Madrid will have to wait for a while. The Austrian has already linked up with his new teammates in the Spanish capital last week for the start of pre-season training and was in line to make his debut for Real Madrid against Milan on August 8 but things have changed.
Reports had indicated that the defender had tested positive for COVID-19 and that has now been confirmed by Real Madrid. In a short statement released by the club, the Los Blancos confirmed the news and it will see Alaba's first appearance delayed by at least ten days. That is since the 29-year-old will spend the next 10 days in quarantine following the Covid-19 protocols in Spain and will have to post a negative test on the day of the Milan fixture in order to be deemed fit for selection.
"Real Madrid CF communicates that our player David Alaba has tested positive for Covid-19," read the statement on Real Madrid’s website.
Comunicado Oficial: Alaba.#RealMadrid— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) July 28, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.