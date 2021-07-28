Real Madrid confirm that David Alaba has tested positive for COVID-19

With David Alaba completing his free transfer to Real Madrid after leaving Bayern Munich earlier this month, many expected the defender to kick on and become a big part of Carlo Ancelotti's team from the get go. That is especially with Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane leaving the club but Alaba's start at Madrid will have to wait for a while. The Austrian has already linked up with his new teammates in the Spanish capital last week for the start of pre-season training and was in line to make his debut for Real Madrid against Milan on August 8 but things have changed.