Borussia Dortmund sign Donyell Malen from PSV Eindhoven with five-year contract
Today at 4:09 PM
Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Netherlands forward Donyell Malen from PSV Eindhoven on a five-year contract. The 22-year-old arrives as a potential replacement for Jadon Sancho and registered 55 goals and 24 assists for the Eredivisie side following a move to the club in 2017.
With reports indicating a potential move for Donyell Malen has been on the cards for Borussia Dortmund, the club have confirmed the news. This comes after Jadon Sancho's move to Manchester United with Malen touted as an exciting young talent emerging from PSV Eindhoven and a potential replacement for Sancho. The young starlet won Player of the Year in his first season with the club before making four first-team appearances for the side that won the Eredivisie title in 2017-18.
At 22 years of age, Malen provides the perfect firepower that Dortmund needs upfront to combine with Erling Haaland with him more than capable of playing on either flank as well. A personal favourite of BVB director Michael Zorc, the statement from the club confirmed the move and the 22-year-old admitted that he is happy to have signed for the Bundesliga giants. He also added that Dortmund are "a top European club" and he wanted to measure himself against the best.
"Borussia Dortmund is a top European club that is always at the top of the Bundesliga and also has high demands on itself in the Champions League. I can hardly wait to be on the pitch with my new teammates, to be able to measure myself against the best. And of course, I'm looking forward to the fans and the stadium that all of Europe raves about," Malen told Dortmund’s website.
Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Donyell Malen from @PSV on a contract until June 2026! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/vVBblrEi41— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 27, 2021
