Alex Telles' ankle injury is bit more severe and he will be out for little spell, reveals Ole Gunnar Solskajer
Today at 4:21 PM
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Alex Telles will miss the start of Manchester United's season as his ankle injury is 'more severe than' the club hoped. The Norwegian boss is not expecting the Brazilian full-back to return to action in September after seeing him pick up a serious knock.
Alex Telles suffered a knock in training last week that forced him to sit out United's 4-2 friendly defeat to Queens Park Rangers. Solskjaer initially predicted that his recovery would take "a few weeks" but the situation has changed with the full-back set for a long-spell on the sidelines. The left-back has been in and out of the Manchester United side with him playing second fiddle to Luke Shaw, he has been United’s second-choice left-back, having scored two goals and six assists.
But in his absence, the talented Brandon Williams could be asked to step up and fill the hole at left-back as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Telles is destined to be absent for United's next three pre-season fixtures against Brentford, Preston and Everton as well as the start of the season. This comes after the left-back was evaluated by the club's medical staff and September has been touted as the earliest return date for the Brazilian star.
“Unfortunately, it’s worse news on Alex Telles than we hoped for, his ankle injury is a little bit more severe than we hoped and he’ll be out for a little spell at least, the whole of August I would think. That is football. We’ve got kids wanting to play of course. Brandon has done well in the left-back position," Solskajer said, reported by Goal.
