Tottenham confirm that Toby Alderweireld has signed for Qatar side Al-Duhail
Today at 6:46 PM
In a statement, Tottenham have confirmed that they’ve come to an agreement that will see Toby Alderweireld sign for Al-Duhail for a reported fee of around £13 million. The Belgian center-back signed for the club from Atletico Madrid in 2015 and has made over 200 appearances for them in the process.
With Tottenham heavily linked with a move for a new defender this summer, it saw many fans expect Toby Alderweireld to be a key part of Nuno Espirito Santo’s team. However, that hasn’t been the case as reports indicated that the Belgian defender was set to leave the club this summer amidst rumours of a move to Qatar. But with two years left on his current deal, it has seen the two parties come to an agreement with Al-Duhail.
The move has now been confirmed by Tottenham who have revealed that Toby Alderweireld has indeed signed for Al-Dubail with a reported fee of around £13 million in place. This brings an end to the Belgian’s six year spell at the club following his move from Atletico Madrid in 2015 and reports have indicated that the North Londoners are set to sign a replacement in the coming weeks. The club has been in talks with Cristian Romero but also have Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kurt Zouma and Nikola Milenkovic on their shortlist.
“We have reached agreement with Al-Duhail SC in Qatar for the transfer of Toby Alderweireld. The defender joined us from Atletico Madrid in July, 2015, and formed a strong central partnership with fellow Belgian Jan Vertonghen, the pair providing the backbone of our Champions League qualification in 2015/16 and our best defensive record in a Premier League campaign (26 goals conceded) on our way to second place in 2016/17,” reads a statement on Tottenham’s website.
"He started both legs of the quarter-final, semi-final and then the final in our Champions League run of 2018/19. Now 32, Toby made 236 appearances in his six years at Spurs. He’s also reached 113 caps for Belgium, playing in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, and 2016 and 2020 European Championships.”
