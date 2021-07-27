Tottenham confirm that Toby Alderweireld has signed for Qatar side Al-Duhail

The move has now been confirmed by Tottenham who have revealed that Toby Alderweireld has indeed signed for Al-Dubail with a reported fee of around £13 million in place. This brings an end to the Belgian’s six year spell at the club following his move from Atletico Madrid in 2015 and reports have indicated that the North Londoners are set to sign a replacement in the coming weeks. The club has been in talks with Cristian Romero but also have Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kurt Zouma and Nikola Milenkovic on their shortlist.