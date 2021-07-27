Thrilled to be back and hope to continue down path that we have started, claims Romelu Lukaku

"I did get to relax, but I’ve also been training to stay fit and be able to start [the season] well. We now have a few weeks to prepare as well as we can for the new campaign. We hope to do well and achieve even more than last year. I’m thrilled to be back. We hope to continue down the path that we’ve started and to keep winning. All the players will work hard to make your dreams come true," Lukaku told the club's official media channel.