Thrilled to be back and hope to continue down path that we have started, claims Romelu Lukaku
Today at 6:29 PM
Romelu Lukaku has admitted that he is more than happy to be back at Inter Milan and that he wants to see the club continue down the same path they’ve started following the title win. The Belgian star played a key role for the Nerazzurri as they lifted their first Serie A title in 11 years last term.
Few expected Inter Milan to win the Serie A last season especially with AC Milan leading the pack for large parts of the calendar year. However, the Rossoneri fumbled and it saw Antonio Conte’s side take full advantage with them eventually finishing twelve points above their cross-town rivals. It confirmed the club’s first league title in 11 years with Romelu Lukaku playing a key role.
However, with Inter Milan in serious financial issues, it has seen the Belgian forward heavily linked with a move away from the San Siro. But the club have refused to sell him so far. Lukaku himself admitted that he’s “thrilled to be back” at the club and wants to see them continue down the winning path. He also added that he got time to relax following the end of Euro 2020 and is looking to start the season in the same way he ended it.
"I did get to relax, but I’ve also been training to stay fit and be able to start [the season] well. We now have a few weeks to prepare as well as we can for the new campaign. We hope to do well and achieve even more than last year. I’m thrilled to be back. We hope to continue down the path that we’ve started and to keep winning. All the players will work hard to make your dreams come true," Lukaku told the club's official media channel.
