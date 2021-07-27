Reports | Kaio Jorge in advanced talks with Juventus over potential move in 2022
According to Goal, Santos starlet Kaio Jorge is in advanced talks with Juventus to sign for the Old Lady in January 2022 after rejecting a move to Benfica. The Santos star has thrived for the club and is in the final six months of his current deal which allows him to negotiate a pre-contract move.
With Juventus looking to refresh and freshen up their team, it has seen the Old Lady linked with a move for some of the world’s most exciting young stars. They’ve already attacked Italy with moves for Federicio Chiesa, Dejan Kulsuveski and a few others over the years with Weston McKennie also signing from Schalke last summer. However, the club have now got their eye on South America, with them linked with a move for Kaio Jorge.
Benfica also keen on signing the 19-year-old has complicated the move, but Goal has reported that Jorge has rejected a move to Portugal. Instead, the report has revealed that Juventus and the Santos starlet are in advanced talks over a move in January 2022. The 19-year-old is in the final six months of his current contract and rejected a new deal from the club with the intention to leave. That has seen talks progress rapidly between the Serie A giants and the young forward.
However, the report has indicated that Juventus are now pondering a potential move this summer which would see them pay Santos between €1-2 million for a permanent move. They could also sign a pre-contract agreement with Jorge but that would see him only arrive in January and Santos would receive nothing as he would leave for free. The 19-year-old has also been linked with a move to England and other clubs within Italy as well but no club has made the leap for the young Brazilian.
