Reports | Chelsea open talks with Sevilla over move for Jules Kounde

It has seen reports indicate that Chelsea have been considering a move for the Sevilla star and Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Blues have opened official talks. The 2020/21 Champions League winners are looking to reinforce their backline despite the presence of Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and co, and the club believe that Kounde is their man. The transfer expert further reported that Kounde is open to the move as he is keen on Champions League football.