Reports | Chelsea open talks with Sevilla over move for Jules Kounde
Today at 7:12 PM
According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have opened official talks with Sevilla over a move for defender Jules Kounde with the club looking to sign the Frenchman this summer. The defender still has three years left on his current contract with the La Liga side and has been linked with a move away.
While both Manchester United and Tottenham have been heavily linked with a move for Jules Kounde, neither club has had any luck at a potential move. However, with the Red Devils looking at Raphael Varane and Tottenham looking at Cristian Romero, the Sevilla defender has still been linked with a move to England. Arsenal, PSG, Real Madrid and Chelsea are also keen on the 22-year-old but the Gunners have reportedly failed with their move as he wants Champions League football.
It has seen reports indicate that Chelsea have been considering a move for the Sevilla star and Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Blues have opened official talks. The 2020/21 Champions League winners are looking to reinforce their backline despite the presence of Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and co, and the club believe that Kounde is their man. The transfer expert further reported that Kounde is open to the move as he is keen on Champions League football.
However, the fee could prove to be a stumbling block with Sevilla reportedly looking at somewhere around €60 million although that is a reduced sum from their earlier €90 million price-tag. That is because Kounde reportedly wants a new challenge after spending just two years in Spain and while the club are willing to let him go, they want their asking price met.
