Working with a psychologist has helped me improve my mentality, reveals Lautaro Martinez
Today at 6:20 PM
Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez has admitted that he has consulted a psychologist in a bid to improve his disciplinary record. The 23-year-old, though, was not completely satisfied with his performances and particularly the number of yellow cards he picked up and wants to improve himself.
Lautaro Martinez has enjoyed a dynamic season with Inter Milan as his partnership with Romelu Lukaku has proved to be the missing catalyst in propelling Inter’s title charge. Martinez has made 128 appearances across all competitions in his first three seasons at Inter, scoring 47 goals. This has in turn contributed to increasing his valuation in the transfer market with him being touted as one of the most lethal strikers since signing from Racing Club in 2018, attracting plenty of high profile admirers in the process.
But the Argentinian was not happy with his disciplinary record on the field, which saw him pick up 11 yellow cards in all competitions and also one red card over the course of the 2019-20 season. A year on, though, he was only booked five times in Serie A, despite playing every match and it saw the forward admit that working with a psychologist helped him reduce the number of bookings on-field and improve his goal-scoring prowess further. He also added that he's in a important stage of his career and wants to keep moving forward.
“I am at a very important stage of my career, and this year I’ve felt something I hadn’t known before. I am happy and satisfied with my career, everything I do at Inter is helping me with the national team. I am improving physically, I’ve trained carefully to get into peak shape. It was more complicated to work on my mentality," Martinez said, reported Goal.
"Becoming a father has helped me to solve many things off the pitch. A psychologist has helped me to protest less and collect fewer yellow cards. Check the stats and you can see I’ve improved. A new season is on the horizon and so is the 2022 World Cup.”
