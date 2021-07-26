Working with a psychologist has helped me improve my mentality, reveals Lautaro Martinez

But the Argentinian was not happy with his disciplinary record on the field, which saw him pick up 11 yellow cards in all competitions and also one red card over the course of the 2019-20 season. A year on, though, he was only booked five times in Serie A, despite playing every match and it saw the forward admit that working with a psychologist helped him reduce the number of bookings on-field and improve his goal-scoring prowess further. He also added that he's in a important stage of his career and wants to keep moving forward.