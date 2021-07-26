We have squad to become German champions and win DFB Pokal, claims Marco Reus
Today at 6:17 PM
Marco Reus believes that Borussia Dortmund have the squad to not just win the Bundesliga title but also the DFB Pokal and produced a deep Champions League run. The Bundesliga giants haven’t won a league title since the 2011/12 season with Bayern Munich winning the last nine league titles.
Despite losing Jadon Sancho this summer, to Manchester United, many believe that Borussia Dortmund still have more than enough to challenge Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga side have showcased that over the last few years under Lucien Favre but haven’t managed to get over that final hurdle. However, things could change under Marco Rose’s management with the highly-rated German coach taking charge of the Westfalenstadion side this summer.
That is exactly what Marco Reus believes as the German attacker admitted that the club have the squad to not just win the Bundesliga but also win the DFB Pokal and produce a deep Champions League run. The Dortmund captain further added that the club have to ensure that “a lot has to come together” but believes that “the potential is there”.
"We have the squad to become German champions, to win the cup and to advance in the Champions League. A lot has to come together, but the potential is there. We have to show it over the course of a season. You also need luck in certain games, you work for that with passion, with heart - what the fans want to see,” Reus said, reported Goal.
Rose, the former Borussia Monchengladbach coach, replaced interim coach Edin Terzic this summer and has already reportedly made quite an impact on the team. It saw Reus admit the same and he hopes that what the German boss is teaching the team shows their strengths eventually. He also added that the club are on the right track even if Rose’s methods are very exhausting.
"It's great fun with him and his team. We hope that we can soon show the things he teaches us on the pitch. We are on the right track, because the training is very good. This is how preparation should be: very exhausting, we learn a lot of new things," he added.
