Some players want to stay and some of them want to maybe leave, reveals Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that while he will give everyone a chance to impress, there are some players who want to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. The Blues boss has thrived in his first six months in London with the club winning the Champions League under his tutelage.

Following Frank Lampard’s struggles in the first half of the 2020/21 season, it saw the Englishman lose his job with Thomas Tuchel replacing him in January. That saw Chelsea produce a beyond impressive comeback under Tuchel’s management with the German boss making an immediate impact. The Blues finished inside the top four and won the Champions League by the end of the season, with more than a few fans impressed.

But with Tuchel signing a new contract and entering the first full-season as the Chelsea boss, the German has a few tough decisions to make now. That includes deciding on new signings and potential outgoings and the German admitted that a few players want to leave. Tuchel also added that he is very happy with the squad as he has a positive group that always wants to learn and improve.

"I have never had that before. That was new, I was not scared about it, but I was curious to see how the mentality is because don't forget, some of them leave their families behind, some of them want to stay in their loan clubs, some of them have not that possibility. Some of them have done two or three pre-seasons here already. Some of them want to look absolutely for the chance to stay, some of them want to maybe leave,” Tuchel told Chelsea’s official website.

"They're humans, they're not robots and that's why we have to accept it's not the easiest situation also for them. But what I’ve experienced every day is the complete opposite – it’s a very positive group, hardworking, full of desire to learn, hungry in every training session and ready to go. It's such a good mix with the five or six guys who were with us here in the last half-a-year."

The Chelsea squad is now bloated with the return of an army of players who were once out on loan but while the likes of Marc Guehi, Lewis Bate, Olivier Giroud and Myles Peart-Harris have all left, there could be more outgoings. However, Tuchel added that everyone will get a chance to impress and believes that he has a talented team and it’s his job to push them to their “highest level”.

“I'm absolutely happy because it's so much easier than I thought, it's so easy and so nice to be the coach of these guys. There are possibilities for all of us and this group deserves our full attention, and they get it. I don't judge on where you come from or what your history is, or what you earn or what your status is.

“I'm in charge of this group so they get my 100 per cent. I give my everything, they give it back, they make me smile, I give even more, that makes them smile, they give even more. You try every year to create a certain atmosphere where everybody is happy to come, everybody feels valued, everybody feels confident but everybody knows at the same time what is expected from them and then you have to live up to your talent.

"These guys are full of talent and now it's on us to push them to their highest level possible. Then we will decide is this in the moment good enough for us, does this help us, is it better for the player to go on loan or get sold. This comes as the last step in this give and take,” he added.