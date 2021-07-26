Romelu Lukaku is not for sale as he is an important piece for Inter, admits Beppe Marotta

In a market where the role of every player is judged by his versatility, Lukkau remains the embodiment of an old school striker with the sole purpose of finding the net consistently. Although Chelsea are the front runner for Lukaku’s signature, Beppe Marotta has since denied such rumours and has declared that Lukaku will be staying at Inter. The club's difficult financial situation saw many believe that Lukaku would leave after Achraf Hakimi but Marotta has asserted otherwise.