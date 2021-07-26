Romelu Lukaku is not for sale as he is an important piece for Inter, admits Beppe Marotta
Today at 2:54 PM
Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta has admitted that Romelu Lukaku is untouchable and not for sale this summer despite interest from some of Europe's top sides. The Belgium international has been prolific for the Nerazzurri with him scoring 24 goals in 36 games as they lifted the Serie A title last term.
Since arriving at the San Siro from Manchester United, Romelu Lukaku has thrived and torn the Italian league with the forward turning into one of the best in the world. The 28-year-old netted 64 times for the Milanese outfit and his performances for Belgium has been eye-catching as well, with him scoring four goals at Euro 2020. However, that has made him a hot prospect for a much-anticipated summer transfer with interest from England and Spain.
In a market where the role of every player is judged by his versatility, Lukkau remains the embodiment of an old school striker with the sole purpose of finding the net consistently. Although Chelsea are the front runner for Lukaku’s signature, Beppe Marotta has since denied such rumours and has declared that Lukaku will be staying at Inter. The club's difficult financial situation saw many believe that Lukaku would leave after Achraf Hakimi but Marotta has asserted otherwise.
“From our side, we can yes absolutely, Lukaku is not for sale. Lukaku is an important piece on the chessboard available to Simone Inzaghi,” Marotta said, reported by Goal.
