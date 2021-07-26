Reports | Manchester United and Real Madrid inching closer towards agreement for Raphael Varane
Today at 2:18 PM
According to Goal, Manchester United and Real Madrid are closing in on a potential agreement for Raphael Varane this summer with the French defender a top priority for the Red Devils. The 2018 World Cup winner has one year left on his contract and has been linked with a move away from Madrid.
With Raphael Varane entering the final year of his contract, many expected the defender to sign a brand new deal with Real Madrid but that hasn’t materialized as of yet. However, reports indicated that the club made the 28-year-old a contract offer before the start of Euro 2020 but the defender rejected the offer and didn’t even make a counter-offer. Instead, Varane has been linked with a move away and is reportedly keen on trying out a new challenge after nearly ten years in Madrid.
That has seen Goal report that Manchester United are closing in on a move for Varane this summer with personal terms not said to be an issue. The defender has already reportedly agreed to a five year contract with the Red Devils but the transfer fee has been an issue so far. That has now changed as the report has indicated that the two parties are moving towards an agreement for a fee reportedly between €45 million and €55 million.
It is what Real Madrid have been asking for from the very beginning for the defender and believe that they will get that sum this summer especially with a catalogue suitors for the Frenchman. But Varane has been a top target for Manchester United all summer and with a move for Jadon Sancho done and dusted, the 28-year-old is next on their shortlist.
