Reports | Juventus re-open talks with Sassuolo over move for Manuel Locatelli
Today at 2:06 PM
According to Goal, Juventus have scheduled fresh talks with Sassuolo in a bid to agree a deal for Manuel Locatelli. The Bianconeri are determined to finalise a transfer for a man who played a key role in Italy's run to European Championship glory and has also been strongly linked with Arsenal.
Manuel Locatelli is a man in demand following his strong performances at the Euros for Italy. Having won 15 caps for his country, with five of those outings coming at Euro 2020, the Italian has been sensational scoring two goals in the process to take his overall tally at the international level to three. Domestically speaking, Locatelli broke into Sassuolo's senior squad in 2019 and has since made 99 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals.
His stellar performances, coupled with 11 assists, helped Sassuolo secure an eighth-place finish in Serie A last season and it has seen the transfer world abuzz with the midfielder's name. Although the 23-year-old has also been strongly linked with Arsenal, reports have indicated that he would prefer to move to Juventus in order to play Champions League football. It has seen Goal report that Turin giants are set to reopen negotiations after watching a two-year loan deal, with an obligation to buy, turned down.
The report has further indicated that Sassuolo will only consider a permanent agreement and want at least £34m for the midfielder, whose current contract at the Mapei Stadium runs until 2023. However, negotiations are still ongoing with Massimiliano Allegri's side reportedly keen on signing the Italian starlet this summer especially with Locatelli keen on a new challenge with the Old Lady.
