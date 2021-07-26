Reports | Borussia Dortmund to sign PSV Eindhoven star Donyell Malen for €30 million

It has seen Malen heavily linked with a move away from PSV this summer amidst interest from England, Italy and Germany but reports have indicated that Borussia Dortmund have always been his top suitors. The two clubs have been in talks for more than a few weeks and have finally come to an agreement over a €30 million fee for the 22-year-old. Furthermore, reports from within Germany, and Fabrizio Romano, has revealed that Malen is in Germany and is one step closer to a move.