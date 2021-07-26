Reports | Borussia Dortmund to sign PSV Eindhoven star Donyell Malen for €30 million
Today at 2:53 PM
According to Fabrizio Romano, Borussia Dortmund are close to confirming a move for Donyell Malen with the Dutchman set to complete a medical following an agreement for €30 million. The 22-year-old showcased his skills at Euro 2020 and has been linked with a move away from PSV Eindhoven this summer.
Following his move from Arsenal, Donyell Malen has thrived at PSV Eindhoven with the young forward slowly becoming a key part of the club. It saw the 22-year-old enjoy a spectacular breakout season last term with 19 goals in 32 league appearances with eight more across various cup competitions. That earned Malen a call-up to the Dutch national squad for the Euro 2020 with the young forward thriving alongside Memphis Depay.
It has seen Malen heavily linked with a move away from PSV this summer amidst interest from England, Italy and Germany but reports have indicated that Borussia Dortmund have always been his top suitors. The two clubs have been in talks for more than a few weeks and have finally come to an agreement over a €30 million fee for the 22-year-old. Furthermore, reports from within Germany, and Fabrizio Romano, has revealed that Malen is in Germany and is one step closer to a move.
This comes not even a week after Manchester United signed Jadon Sancho with Malen reportedly said to be their top Sancho replacement following the Englishman’s move with Malen set to sign a five year contract with Dortmund. Liverpool have also been linked with a move for the former Arsenal starlet but the Reds reportedly never made an official bid for the 22-year-old forward.
