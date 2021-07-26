Proud to represent AC Milan for life and it is not my intention to leave, proclaims Franck Kessie

Franck Kessie has been sensational for Milan providing dynamic performances in the midfield. Having started in Atlanta, Kessie soon started to turn heads with his dynamic brand of football from the centre of the field and has established himself as an all-action player who scores goals, creates them for others and is defensively astute as well. But his performances last season, with a career-best season 13 Serie A goals and six assists for AC Milan, as the club finished second in the Serie A table has attracted interest.