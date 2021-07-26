Proud to represent AC Milan for life and it is not my intention to leave, proclaims Franck Kessie
Today at 2:59 PM
A.C Milan star Franck Kessie has confessed that he has no intention of leaving the club following a sensational season for the San Siro side. The Ivory Coast midfielder is out of contract in 2022 which has lead to speculations of a move away but Kessie is ready to commit to his future at San Siro.
Franck Kessie has been sensational for Milan providing dynamic performances in the midfield. Having started in Atlanta, Kessie soon started to turn heads with his dynamic brand of football from the centre of the field and has established himself as an all-action player who scores goals, creates them for others and is defensively astute as well. But his performances last season, with a career-best season 13 Serie A goals and six assists for AC Milan, as the club finished second in the Serie A table has attracted interest.
Kessie's dominant performances have seen clubs from across Europe overly keen on a move especially those from the Premier League. Both Liverpool and Tottenham have been linked with the dynamic 24-year-old midfielder, but Kessie has gone some way to quell any speculation and has openly admitted his admiration for Milan. The midfielder further added that once he's back from the Olympics, he will ensure his future at the club as he wants to "stay forever".
“I’m proud to have chose Milan and it is not my intention to leave. Indeed, I want to stay forever. When I come back from the Olympics, I’ll fix everything. I just want Milan. Sporting director Paolo Maldini knows my thoughts. I want to be the ‘President’ of Milan for life,” Kessie said, reported by Goal.
