No great update regarding Jesse Lingard but we'll find out what we can do, admits David Moyes

"We need to get more competition, that’s the important thing if we want to keep the standards up. But I’ll tell you what we’ve got and that’s a great group of lads. I’m really lucky because we’ve got a group of lads who are right on it, foot to the metal all of the time so hopefully we keep that going. We’ll find out what we can do in the future but we’ve got no great update at all," Moyes said, reported Goal.