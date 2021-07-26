No great update regarding Jesse Lingard but we'll find out what we can do, admits David Moyes
Today at 8:28 PM
David Moyes has updated fans on West Ham’s pursuit of Jessie Lingard with the club reportedly keen on a move for him. The Hammer’s manager admits he has 'no great update' to offer on West Ham's pursuit of top transfer targets such as Manchester United star but the club are prepared to be patient.
Jessie Lingard has discovered his best form in a temporary stint at West Ham with the attacker thriving under the tutelage of David Moyes, which saw Lingard become the star of West Ham’s free-flowing attack especially in the second half of the season. Scoring goals at will, his electric form was the catalyst for the Hammers' top-half finish and potential qualification for the Europa League with him scoring nine goals in sixteen appearances.
With another transfer window now in full swing, Moyes is desperate to bolster his ranks ahead of a return to European competition for his side and a door has been left open for former loanee Lingard to return to the London Stadium but a waiting game is required before another deadline passes. Although the 28-year-old midfielder has returned to Old Trafford, but David Moyes has admitted that there is no update on any move although he added that he's got a great group of players.
"We need to get more competition, that’s the important thing if we want to keep the standards up. But I’ll tell you what we’ve got and that’s a great group of lads. I’m really lucky because we’ve got a group of lads who are right on it, foot to the metal all of the time so hopefully we keep that going. We’ll find out what we can do in the future but we’ve got no great update at all," Moyes said, reported Goal.
