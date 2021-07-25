Talks are ongoing between Paul Pogba’s representatives and the club, admits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Today at 3:01 PM
In light of rumours surrounding Paul Pogba, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Manchester United and the Frenchman’s representatives are in talks over a new contract. The 28-year-old has entered the final year of his current deal with the Old Trafford and has been linked with a move away.
Following an impressive showcase at Euro 2020, many expected Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United this summer but no move has materialized for the midfielder. However, the Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford amidst interest from PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona and a few other sides. That is, especially with Pogba entering the final year of his current deal with the Red Devils but reports have indicated that the two parties are in talks.
Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Pogba to a lucrative contract extension in order to keep the midfielder at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future and that has been confirmed. In an interview, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that representatives from both sides are in talks over a new deal for Pogba. The Norwegian also added that he doesn’t know every detail but hopes that he can keep working together with the 28-year-old.
"Talks are ongoing between Paul's representatives and the club representatives. All the dialogue I've had with Paul is that he's looking forward to the season. There's always speculation about Paul, the talks between the club and Paul's representatives, I don't know every detail of every single one of them. I've not got anything to say really about that," Solskjaer said, reported ESPN.
"There's always clubs being interested and of course we've seen Paul at his best and Paul knows what we feel about it and I've enjoyed my time working with him and hopefully we can work together."
