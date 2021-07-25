Talks are ongoing between Paul Pogba’s representatives and the club, admits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Following an impressive showcase at Euro 2020, many expected Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United this summer but no move has materialized for the midfielder. However, the Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford amidst interest from PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona and a few other sides. That is, especially with Pogba entering the final year of his current deal with the Red Devils but reports have indicated that the two parties are in talks.