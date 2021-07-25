Reports | AS Roma looking at Mauro Icardi as potential Edin Dzeko replacement

But with the arrival of Jose Mourinho as their new manager, the Portuguese boss is looking to change things and Calciomercato has reported that Dzeko is one of those things. The Bosnian has been heavily linked with a move away this summer and the report has indicated that Mauro Icardi is Roma’s top choice as a replacement. The Argentine currently plays for PSG in the Ligue 1 and struggled last season with just 13 goals across all competitions for the club. However, while PSG aren’t considering a move, they might be open to one and Roma are looking to take advantage.