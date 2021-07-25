Reports | AS Roma looking at Mauro Icardi as potential Edin Dzeko replacement
Today at 5:10 PM
According to Calciomercato, AS Roma are considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauro Icardi in light of rumours that Edin Dzeko is looking to leave the club. The 35-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Stadio Olimpico and the Giallorossi are looking for a replacement.
Despite being 35 years old, few will deny that Edin Dzeko has been a key part of AS Roma ever since he signed for the club in 2015. The former Manchester City striker has thrived in Italy with him netting 85 goals in just under 200 appearances in the Serie A, with him winning the Capocannoniere in the 2016/17 season. However, since then things haven’t gone according to plan with Dzeko and Roma struggling to hit the same heights.
But with the arrival of Jose Mourinho as their new manager, the Portuguese boss is looking to change things and Calciomercato has reported that Dzeko is one of those things. The Bosnian has been heavily linked with a move away this summer and the report has indicated that Mauro Icardi is Roma’s top choice as a replacement. The Argentine currently plays for PSG in the Ligue 1 and struggled last season with just 13 goals across all competitions for the club. However, while PSG aren’t considering a move, they might be open to one and Roma are looking to take advantage.
The club does also have Borja Mayoral on their books, entering the second year of his two year loan spell, but want to add a more experienced name alongside the 24-year-old. Icardi’s previous history in the Serie A, with Inter Milan, helps their case and the forward has reportedly been a long term target for Mourinho himself.
