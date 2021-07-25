Reports | Antoine Griezmann keen on signing for Juventus this summer
Today at 5:09 PM
According to Calciomercato, Antoine Griezmann has told Barcelona that he wants to sign for Juventus this summer with the Old Lady contacting the forward over a move. The 30-year-old has been linked with a potential switch back to Atletico Madrid as Barcelona looking to clear their wage bill.
Ever since his multi-million move from Atletico Madrid, Antoine Griezmann hasn’t exactly lived up to the hype that many Barcelona fans had about the Frenchman. While the forward has done well for the La Liga giants, with 35 goals in 99 appearances, he hasn’t hit the heights that many expected from the 2018 World Cup winner. It has seen Griezmann heavily linked with a move away this summer amidst rumours of a potential swap deal with Atletico Madrid.
However, Calciomercato has reported that Griezmann has told Barcelona that he wants to join Juventus instead this summer. The Serie A giants are keen on adding to their wealth of offensive talents during the window and believe that Griezmann would prove to be a smart deal. The report has indicated that contact between the Old Lady and the French forward has already been made with the two sides keen on the move.
While this does cause complications for Barcelona’s potential move for Saul, the club are still looking to make space on their heavily inflated wage bill and would be open to the move. However, Griezmann isn’t the only head on the chopping block with the La Liga giants open to moves for more than a few players this summer.
