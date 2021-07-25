Jose Mourinho always wants to win and only cares about three points, asserts Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Today at 7:43 PM
Henrikh Mkhitaryan has revealed that Jose Mourinho doesn't care if we play good or bad football but only about the three points. The Portuguese coach has taken over as the new AS Roma coach and having previously won trophies with Inter Milan, he is hoping to replicate the same in Rome.
Jose Mourinho is back in management following an unsuccessful stint with Tottenham with him returning back to Italy. Gracing the Serie A with his exuberance, Mourinho is hoping to bring glory to Roma with the former Chelsea boss replacing Paulo Fonseca. An ambitious and outspoken manager, Mourinho’s game plan has always been decided by the outcome and his record speaks for itself which has impressed Roma's owners and a key reason why Mourinho is back in Italy.
Mourinho has faced accusations of falling behind the times during stints at Manchester United and Tottenham, with detractors considering him to be overly defensive. But it won’t matter to Mourinho as his charismatic presence and it saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan admit that the Portugese coach doesn't care about playing good football. In an interview, the former Manchester United admitted that Mourinho is "very ambitious" and "always wants to win" which will be good for Roma.
"Mourinho is very ambitious, he always wants to win. He doesn’t care if we play good or bad football, it’s all about the three points. Everyone knows he has won almost everything there is to win. I don’t want to talk about the past, we discussed it together and started from scratch on a different level. I know what he asks of his players and I am ready to give my all," Mkhitaryan said, reported by Goal.
