Have to be patient with Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk, asserts Jurgen Klopp
Today at 7:52 PM
Jurgen Klopp is delighted to have his two defenders back from injury but the Liverpool manager has made it clear that he will be taking no risks on the fitness of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. The two defenders have missed more than eight months of football following their injuries in October.
Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez have been out for almost the entirety of last season’s Premier League campaign. Unforeseen injuries have put to a sudden and abrupt halt to their momentum as Liverpool players but things seem to be changing ahead of the new season of Premier League. Both defenders are slowly but steadily making their way back from injuries and Liverpool aren't looking to rush their comebacks.
It means that both Van Dijk and Gomez will not figure in too many pre-season friendlies, with the next of those against Hertha Berlin on Thursday, and two centre-halves that have worked their way back from knee ligament damage are being eased back into the fold by Jurgen Klopp. It saw the German boss admit to exercising restrain while making use of both defenders and he has suggested that they will be eased into the team one by one keeping in mind the long season ahead.
"It would still be a surprise, unfortunately. But they look really good. Look, I think, they do everything, they play football, we keep them in training, we do the things we can do, they don’t too much and stuff like this. We just have to be patient – we prepare for a full season, not for a pre-season game. I will not risk it for a game here, so we have to see. We have a lot of games still coming, pre-season games, but I don’t see them being involved for the next one," Klopp said, reported by Goal.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.