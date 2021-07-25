Have to be patient with Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk, asserts Jurgen Klopp

"It would still be a surprise, unfortunately. But they look really good. Look, I think, they do everything, they play football, we keep them in training, we do the things we can do, they don’t too much and stuff like this. We just have to be patient – we prepare for a full season, not for a pre-season game. I will not risk it for a game here, so we have to see. We have a lot of games still coming, pre-season games, but I don’t see them being involved for the next one," Klopp said, reported by Goal.