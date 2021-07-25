Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Juventus, admits Pavel Nedved

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Juventus after the club endured a lacklustre season. As speculations make the rounds, Goal had reported earlier that Ronaldo could be destined with a move away from Turin amidst interest from France. That is especially despite the Old Lady's underwhelming performances, he finished the last term as the league's top scorer with 29 goals from 33 games and has thrived with an impressive 81 goals in 97 appearances in Serie A since his arrival.