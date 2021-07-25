Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Juventus, admits Pavel Nedved
Today at 10:03 PM
Pavel Nedved, the vice president of Juventus has said that Cristiano Ronaldo will stay with the club this season. The Portugal international has entered the last year of his contract and has been linked to a move away from the Serie A giants this summer after a disappointing 2020-21 campaign.
Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Juventus after the club endured a lacklustre season. As speculations make the rounds, Goal had reported earlier that Ronaldo could be destined with a move away from Turin amidst interest from France. That is especially despite the Old Lady's underwhelming performances, he finished the last term as the league's top scorer with 29 goals from 33 games and has thrived with an impressive 81 goals in 97 appearances in Serie A since his arrival.
Paris Saint-Germain is rumoured to be interested in landing the Portuguese star, who has one year left on his contract with Manchester United also in the running. However, since then, all speculations have been cleared by Pavel Nedved who said that the 36-year-old is going nowhere and will come back from his summer holiday at the start of next week.
"Ronaldo has been called up for July 26, he 'll be back on Monday and will stay with us," Nedved said, reported by Goal.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.