100 percent fit and ready for start of the 2021/22 season, proclaims Christian Pulisic

Ever since Christian Pulisic’s move from Borussia Dortmund in 2019, the American international has struggled with more than his fair share of injuries. That has seen him struggle to consistently play football for Chelsea with the USMNT star even missing the 2020/21 pre-season. However, things have changed this time around with the Champions League winner, playing a key role for the Blues during their pre-season tour.

The 22-year-old even scored for Chelsea in a 6-1 win over Peterborough last week and it saw Pulisic recently admit that it has been a “big positive” for him playing in a full pre-season with the Blues. The forward also confessed that he is 100 percent fit and ready for the start of the brand new season with his aim to hit the ground running from the very start.

"I think that’s going to be a big positive for me, so I’m looking forward to the start of the season. This year is my first real full pre-season at Chelsea and it’s just given me a good chance to get my full fitness and for me to get 100 per cent fit and ready to play 90 minutes once the season begins," Pulisic told Chelsea’s official website.

"That’s the aim for me, just trying to get my body in a good place where I can be available as much as possible this season. Hitting the ground running at the start of the season is the goal, of course. It’s nice to be able to have a full pre-season this time and get nice and fit and be 100 per cent ready in time for the start of the season."