Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signs contract extension with Manchester United until 2024

Few expected Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to get the job permanently when he was appointed as the club’s interim boss in 2018 but that’s exactly what has happened. However, more than two years on, the Norwegian has impressed more than a few fans and critics alike with him slowly but steadily transforming Manchester United over the last few years. It saw the Red Devils finish second in the Premier League at the end of the 2020/21 season with them also reaching the Europa League final.

However, with just one year left on his current contract with the club, the two parties have come to an agreement with Solskjaer signing a new three-year contract extension. It will take the 48-year-old until at least the end of the 2023/24 season with an option for another year beyond that. Solskjaer admitted that he’s “delighted to have signed this new contract” and believes that it’s an "exciting time" for the club.

"Everyone knows the feeling I have for this club, and I am delighted to have signed this new contract. It is an exciting time for Manchester United, we have built a squad with a good balance of youth and experienced players that are hungry for success,” Solskjaer told Manchester United’s club website.

"I have a fantastic coaching team around me, and we are all ready to take that next step on our journey. Manchester United wants to be winning the biggest and best trophies and that’s what we are all striving for. We have improved, both on and off the pitch, and that will continue over the coming seasons. I can’t wait to get out in front of a packed Old Trafford and get this campaign started."