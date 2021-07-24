Managing Everton will never be possibility as far as I’m concerned, asserts Steven Gerrard
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has confessed that despite being linked with a move to Everton, the possibility of signing for the Toffees will never be a possibility for him. The Rangers boss has thrived in Scottish football and it has seen him linked with a managerial role in the Premier League.
With Carlo Ancelotti leaving Everton, in shocking circumstances, for Real Madrid, it left many Toffees fans unhappy especially after the Italian’s impressive season at Goodison Park. However, Ancelotti admitted that the lure of Real Madrid proved too much for him and he opted to leave Goodison for the Santiago Bernabeu instead. But with links to Nuno Espirito Santo, Steven Gerrard, Zinedine Zidane and a few others, Everton eventually signed Rafael Benitez to replace Ancelotti.
That move has seen many Liverpool fans upset with the Spaniard for crossing the Merseyside divide and it even had a few Everton fans upset that Benitez was the club’s choice. However, in light of criticism flying his way, Steven Gerrard has admitted that he was shocked to hear his name in the mix as “managing Everton” will never be a possibility for him. The Liverpool legend also added that he wasn’t shocked at Benitez’s decision to sign for Everton as it offered him the chance to make his Premier League comeback.
"Rafa wasn't born in the city, he's not a red through-and-through and he never played against Everton for 20 years and competed against them, so I think it's a very different situation [to mine]. Rafa is his own man and will make his own professional decisions, so there's no surprise that he wanted to get back in the Premier League at a big club and have the opportunity to compete against all the top teams in the league, so I wasn't very shocked and surprised at all in all honesty," Gerrard told ESPN.
"I was very shocked and surprised that my name was linked to the job. I don't know where it came from, whether it was paper talk or if there was any truth in it, I'm not sure. Managing Everton is never a possibility as far as I'm concerned."
