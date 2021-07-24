Everybody at Liverpool looks sharp and is ready to go for new season, claims Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane believes that everyone at Liverpool is ready and geared up to go for the 2021/22 season following what has been their longest break as players in a long time. The Reds struggled with injuries and various other issues last season but still finished third in the Premier League.

Following their first title winning Premier League campaign in the 2019/20 season, many expected Liverpool to carry that form into the next season. However, while the Reds started off well, serious injuries to both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez combined with niggles to various other players along the way, hurt the club’s campaign. It saw them drop well off the chasing pack with the club contending for a Europa League place at one point.

However, a spirited comeback towards the end of the season, saw Jurgen Klopp’s side leapfrog into third place and ensure Champions League football. And with only a handful of players participating in international competitions this summer, it has seen a few players get a longer break than ever before which has been important. That was reiterated by Sadio Mane and he also added that everybody at the club is back sharper and “ready to go for the new season”.

"Yeah, sure. I think it’s always important as a player to have a break because I can say since I came to Liverpool this was the first time I have had four weeks or more holidays, so I think that sometimes helps a lot. I could see from day one that everybody was looking sharp, which for me was unbelievable!” Mane told Liverpool’s official website.

“I am not complaining about having one week or two weeks’ holiday, but I think it’s always extra [helpful] for us to have this long period of holiday. At the same time we have been working in individual training [during the summer], which is also important because you could see from day one that everybody was looking sharp and ready to go for the new season."

Like most of Liverpool, Sadio Mane endured a tough season as well with the Senegalese struggling to put his best foot forward. While he did net 16 goals over the course of the season, only 11 of those came in the Premier League which is a serious drop-off for the 29-year-old. It saw Mane admit as much and he added that things will improve as he’s more than ready, both mentally and physically for the new season.

"Well, I think like I said at the beginning, and when I said it, I meant it, for sure. It was not my best season, which I know. Like I always said, it can happen in football but I think it won’t be the same [next] season. For sure, I am more ready, mentally, physically, everything, so I think it will be for myself an exciting season,” he added.