Denis Zakaria has told us clearly that he would like to leave this summer, confirms Max Eberl
Today at 6:17 PM
Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has revealed that Denis Zakaria, and his agent, has told the club that he would like to leave this summer. The 24-year-old has slowly emerged as one of the best defensive midfielders around and has been heavily linked with a move to England.
While it has only been four years since Denis Zakaria signed for Borussia Monchengladbach from BSC Young Boys, the Swiss midfielder has thrived for the club. That is despite injuries and various other issues affecting his performances and it has seen the 24-year-old heavily linked with a move away. The likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool and a few other clubs have been interested in a move for the midfielder.
That has come as no shock to Gladbach fans, however, as Zakaria has slowly become one of the best young defensive midfielders in Europe but his time in Germany may be coming to an end. Max Eberl has revealed that the 24-year-old has told the club “pretty clearly” that he would prefer to leave this summer. The Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director further added that the club have been in contract talks since October but it has been to no avail so far.
"With Denis, we have been trying to extend his contract since October. Denis and his management told us pretty clearly that they would prefer a transfer this summer," Eberl said, reported Goal.
Denis Zakaria (contract til 2022, NO release clause) & his agents pushing for a transfer. @borussia Sport director Max Eberl: “Denis has made it clear to us that he want to make a change this summer.” The 24-y-o Swiss midfielder wants to play in the Premier League. ⚫️🟢@SPORT1— Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) July 24, 2021
