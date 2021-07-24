Christian Eriksen cannot be given all-clear to play with defibrillator, proclaims Francesco Braconaro

He isn’t the first player to have one implanted, with Ajax’s Daley Blind enjoying a professional career since having one placed in 2019. But Francesco Braconaro has revealed that until Eriksen removes his device, he won’t be given the “all-clear to play in Italy” for Inter Milan. Braconaro, a part of Italian FA’s technical scientific committee, also added that once he has the defibrillator removed, only then will he be allowed to play for the Nerazzurri.