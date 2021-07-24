Christian Eriksen cannot be given all-clear to play with defibrillator, proclaims Francesco Braconaro
Today at 6:18 PM
Francesco Braconaro, a part of the Italian FA’s technical scientific committee, has revealed that Christian Eriksen won’t be allowed to play for Inter Milan unless he removes his defibrillator. The 29-year-old suffered cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 and was fitted with the device soon after.
Following an impressive season with Inter Milan, many expected Christian Eriksen to play a key role for Denmark at Euro 2020 but the midfielder’s tournament was cut short. The Danish playmaker suffered cardiac arrest during his country’s opening game at Euro 2020 and the swift actions of his teammates and medical professionals saved his life. However, while little is known about Eriksen’s return to football, the 29-year-old was fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) to help regulate his heartbeat going forward.
He isn’t the first player to have one implanted, with Ajax’s Daley Blind enjoying a professional career since having one placed in 2019. But Francesco Braconaro has revealed that until Eriksen removes his device, he won’t be given the “all-clear to play in Italy” for Inter Milan. Braconaro, a part of Italian FA’s technical scientific committee, also added that once he has the defibrillator removed, only then will he be allowed to play for the Nerazzurri.
“Christian Eriksen cannot be given the all-clear to play in Italy. If the player has the defibrillator removed, therefore confirming the pathology can be resolved, then he can return to play for Inter,” Braconaro said, reported the Athletic.
