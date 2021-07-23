Would love to have Paul Pogba at Paris Saint-Germain, claims Georginio Wijnaldum
Today at 1:55 PM
With speculation about Paul Pogba’s future rising, Georginio Wijnaldum has confessed that he would love to see the French midfielder sign for Paris Saint-Germain in the near future. The 28-year-old is in his final year of his current contract at Manchester United and is reportedly keen on leaving.
Ever since he signed for Manchester United, Paul Pogba has been heavily linked with a move away with the Frenchman struggling to play his best football. But while that has changed over the last few years with Pogba slowly thriving alongside Bruno Fernandes and company, the 28-year-old is in his final year of his current contract with the club. However, the two parties haven’t managed to come to an agreement over a brand new contract extension with speculation over Pogba’s future raging.
The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to England, Italy, France and Spain over the last year or so but reports have indicated that the Red Devils are open to a move this summer. It has seen Georginio Wijnaldum admit that he would love to see Pogba sign for Paris Saint-Germain as he believes the midfielder is “fantastic. The newly signed PSG midfielder also added that any team in the world would love to have Pogba as he is one of the best in the world.
“I would love to have Pogba with us. He’s fantastic. I have played against him several times – what a player! If you ask any player from another team if he would like Pogba to join him, everyone will say yes because he is an extraordinary player, full of qualities. He has it all, one of the best midfielders in the world,” Wijnaldum told RMC Sport.
- Paul Pogba
- Georginio Wijnaldum
- Bruno Fernandes
- Uefa Euro 2020
- Ligue 1
- English Premier League
- Manchester United
- Paris Saint Germain
- France Football Team
