Will chain myself to Kalidou Koulibaly to keep him at Napoli, asserts Luciano Spalletti

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti has claimed that he will chain himself to centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly in order to keep him at the club. The Italian head coach is determined to keep the Senegalese defender at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium amidst talk of a potential Premier League switch.

Kalidou Koulibaly has established himself as one of the premier sort after defenders in European Football. Known for his defensive prowess and ball-playing abilities, Koulibaly has established himself as one of the top defenders in Europe since joining Napoli from Genk back in 2014.

He has been a hot prospect for defensive upgrade time and again with the defender a long time target for Manchester City, Everton, Arsenal and few other top clubs in Europe. Although Koulibaly’s current contract has two years left on it, Luciano Spalletti has admitted that he will chain himself to the defender in order to keep him at the club.

"To keep him I will chain myself somewhere. Find me something and I'll chain myself there, Spalleti said, reported by Goal.

Lorenzo Insigne is another prospect that has attracted a number of high profile admirers with his performances over the year. The little Italian is another player who is due to sit down with the club in order to decide his future.

However, Spalletti is adamant, once again, that the Insigne will be staying put too alongside Koulibaly and the Napoli boss admitted that he is a big admirer of Insigne’s attacking attributes, claiming that it’s just a matter of time before Insigne locks his future with Napoli.

"Lorenzo and the president must first meet. I am convinced that two such strong personalities will find a point to start again together. We are waiting for the meeting and what they will say. The opportunity makes the thief and the transfer market makes the absent-minded player. So we don't have too many speeches. There aren't any problems. I'm optimistic," he added.