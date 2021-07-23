We’re open to all proposals but Antoine Griezmann is Barcelona player, asserts Joan Laporta

While a lot was expected from Antoine Griezmann after his €120 million move from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019, the forward hasn’t exactly lived up to his prize tag. However, the 30-year-old has been a key part of the club with him making 99 appearances for the La Liga side, netting 35 goals in the process. But with the club’s overinflated wage-bill, the Catalan giants are looking to cut things down and reports have indicated that Griezmann will be one of the players to leave.