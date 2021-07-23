Son Heung-min signs a four-year contract extension with Tottenham

But on the back of a fantastic season, where he netted 17 goals and 10 assists, it saw the forward heavily linked with a move away amidst interest from Spain, Italy, France and even Germany with reports indicating that Son was open to the move. However, the 29-year-old has been rewarded for his excellent form with a new four-year deal that could keep him at Tottenham until the summer of 2025. The contract was confirmed by the forward and he admitted that he's "very happy to" stay at Tottenham.