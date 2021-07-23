Son Heung-min signs a four-year contract extension with Tottenham
Today at 8:33 PM
Tottenham have confirmed that Son Heung-min has signed a new four-year contract, which will keep him at the club until 2025. The South Korean forward signed for North London giants in 2015 and has since made 280 appearances, scoring 107 goals and 64 assists, and has been linked with a move away.
Son Heung-min has been sensational for Tottenham Hotspurs since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and he has played a key role for the club since. Linking up with Harry Kane to provide the attacking spark for Spurs upfront, Son has been an important and necessary re-addition to a revamped Tottenham squad. The South Korean has scored 107 goals and provided 64 assists in 280 appearances in all competitions and although Tottenham hasn’t won any major silverware to reflect that prowess.
But on the back of a fantastic season, where he netted 17 goals and 10 assists, it saw the forward heavily linked with a move away amidst interest from Spain, Italy, France and even Germany with reports indicating that Son was open to the move. However, the 29-year-old has been rewarded for his excellent form with a new four-year deal that could keep him at Tottenham until the summer of 2025. The contract was confirmed by the forward and he admitted that he's "very happy to" stay at Tottenham.
“It was already a big honour to play here for six years, the club have showed me massive, massive respect and obviously I’m very happy to be here. It’s like home, especially with the fans, the players, the staff. There was no decision. It was easy. I’m so happy to be here and will be so glad to see the fans again soon," Son said, reported by Goal.
“We are pleased to have agreed a new long-term contract with Son as we move towards the start of a new season and a new chapter for the club with Nuno Espirito Santo. Everyone can see the real positive impact he has on the club, both on and off the field, and we are delighted that he will play a part in what we are trying to achieve in the coming years.”
