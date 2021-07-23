Reports | Juventus in talks with Paulo Dybala over potential contract extension
Today at 8:14 PM
According to Goal, Paulo Dybala's agent Jorge Antun is set to meet with Juventus for fresh contract extension talks. The Argentine has just entered the final year of his current deal but the club are eager to tie him down to fresh terms as they are keen to make him a big part of their future.
Paulo Dybala has been sensational for Juventus with the forward thriving ever since the Old Lady snapped him up from Palmero for £27m, making 254 appearances across all competitions for the club until date. That includes winning 12 trophies along the way, including five Serie A titles and four Coppa Italia crowns. The former Palermo starlet has also earned a Champions League runners' up medal and has 100 goals and 41 assists to his name.
Having established himself as one of the top talents of the current generation, Dybala has to make a big call regarding his future having reached the final year of his contract. A number of top clubs have been linked with Dybala, who will leave Turin for nothing in 2022 as it stands, but Goal has reported that the Italian giants are still eager to keep him on their books for the long term. Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli is a big admirer of Dybala and the report has indicated that he is playing a key role in keeping him in Turin.
The club has reportedly offered him a lucrative contract as well to establish his importance to the squad with Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly set to leave. Furthermore, despite interest from Barcelona and Tottenham, in the past, the Old Lady are keen on keeping the Argentine at the club beyond his current contract. Reports have also indicated that new boss Massimilano Allegri wants to make Dybala a key part of his team and that has played into things.
