Reports | Juventus in talks with Paulo Dybala over potential contract extension

Having established himself as one of the top talents of the current generation, Dybala has to make a big call regarding his future having reached the final year of his contract. A number of top clubs have been linked with Dybala, who will leave Turin for nothing in 2022 as it stands, but Goal has reported that the Italian giants are still eager to keep him on their books for the long term. Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli is a big admirer of Dybala and the report has indicated that he is playing a key role in keeping him in Turin.