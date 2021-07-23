Reports | Chelsea keeping eye on Robert Lewandowski’s situation at Bayern Munich
Today at 1:23 PM
According to Goal, Chelsea are considering a move for Robert Lewandowski and have asked to be kept informed on the Polish striker’s situation at Bayern Munich. The 32-year-old does have two years left on his current contract with the Bavarian giants and is reportedly looking for a new challenge.
Despite signing Timo Werner for €50 million last summer, the German’s struggles to adapt to the Premier League alongside his struggles in front of goal has seen Chelsea consider a new striker. The former RB Leipzig striker netted only six Premier League goals in his debut season, with 12 across all competitions but did contribute to fifteen assists. However, despite that, the Blues are looking for a new forward and have been linked with moves for Erling Haaland, Romelu Lukaku and a few others.
But Goal has reported that Robert Lewandowski is their top target with the Polish forward right at the top of Chelsea’s shortlist. Yet while Bayern Munich aren’t keen on selling the 32-year-old this summer, the Blues have been asked to be kept in the loop regarding any developments. The Polish forward is considering a new challenge and would reportedly be keen on a move to the Premier League.
That combined with the fact that he has just two years left on his contract has many fans and critics alike worried especially after Lewandowski’s performances. The 32-year-old enjoyed another fantastic season with Bayern Munich last term as he broke Gerd Muller’s record for the most goals in a single Bundesliga season. Not only that, the forward finished with 48 goals in just 37 appearances across all competitions.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Robert Lewandowski
- Erling Braut Haaland
- Timo Werner
- Bundesliga
- English Premier League
- Bayern Munich
- Chelsea
- Borussia Dortmund
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.