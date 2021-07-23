Reports | Chelsea keeping eye on Robert Lewandowski’s situation at Bayern Munich

Despite signing Timo Werner for €50 million last summer, the German’s struggles to adapt to the Premier League alongside his struggles in front of goal has seen Chelsea consider a new striker. The former RB Leipzig striker netted only six Premier League goals in his debut season, with 12 across all competitions but did contribute to fifteen assists. However, despite that, the Blues are looking for a new forward and have been linked with moves for Erling Haaland, Romelu Lukaku and a few others.