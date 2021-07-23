Real Madrid confirm that Karim Benzema has tested positive for COVID-19
Today at 8:22 PM
Real Madrid has revealed that star striker Karim Benzema has tested positive for Covid-19. The France international, who was on Euro 2020 duty with his country earlier in the summer, is being prevented from joining up with the Blancos squad and is being kept on the sidelines as a precaution.
Real Madrid, who are now working under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, are in the process of piecing together their plans for the new season but have been hit with a big blow as Karim Benzema has been rendered unavailable. The French forward's arrival for pre-season was already delayed because of his involvement at Euro 2020 with France, which saw the Los Blancos hand him an extended vacation period.
However, amidst reports that Benzema had reportedly tested positive for Covid-19, Real Madrid confirmed the news via a short statement released on their website which simply stated that the Frenchman had tested positive. It will force Madrid to adapt a different strategy for their upcoming pre-season matches as Benzema will play no part in pre-season training for the foreseeable future as he must now take in a period of self-isolation.
"Real Madrid C. F.confirm that our player Karim Benzema has tested positive for Covid-19," read the statement
Comunicado Oficial: Karim Benzema#RealMadrid— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) July 23, 2021
