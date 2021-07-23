Manchester United sign Jadon Sancho for €85 million fee on five year contract

While many touted Jadon Sancho to sign back for Manchester City as the Cityzens had a first-refusal clause in place, Manchester United have been the youngster’s top suitors. The Red Devils have been chasing after the 21-year-old for more than eighteen months now but no move had materialized with the club looking at other issues. They came the closest last summer but Borussia Dortmund’s refusal to budge from their €120 million fixed fee saw the move fall apart.