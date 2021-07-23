Manchester United sign Jadon Sancho for €85 million fee on five year contract
Today at 6:02 PM
After more than a year of speculation, Manchester United have confirmed that they have signed Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of €85 million. The 21-year-old attacker has signed a five year contract and becomes the second most expensive English player of all time behind Harry Maguire.
While many touted Jadon Sancho to sign back for Manchester City as the Cityzens had a first-refusal clause in place, Manchester United have been the youngster’s top suitors. The Red Devils have been chasing after the 21-year-old for more than eighteen months now but no move had materialized with the club looking at other issues. They came the closest last summer but Borussia Dortmund’s refusal to budge from their €120 million fixed fee saw the move fall apart.
However, after all that speculation, Manchester United have finally confirmed that they have signed Sancho for £73 million with the 21-year-old having already completed a medical. The English attacker has signed a five year contract, with the option of a sixth, and becomes the second most expensive English player of all-time. In his first interview as a Red Devil, Sancho thanked Borussia Dortmund and admitted that it’s a dream come true to join Manchester United.
“I’ll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first team football, although I always knew that I would return to England one day. The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League,” Sancho told the Manchester United website.
“This is a young and exciting squad and I know, together, we can develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve. I am looking forward to working with the Manager and his coaching team to further develop my game.”
