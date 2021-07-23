Amazing feeling playing for Barcelona as its dream come true, proclaims Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay has admitted that playing for Barcelona is a dream come true and something that he has dreamed of doing since he was a child with him ready to win trophies. The former Olympique Lyon attacker signed for Barcelona on a free transfer this summer on a contract until June 2023.

After a year of speculation, Memphis Depay officially completed his move to Barcelona earlier this week despite the club’s financial issues. While the deal was completed just before Euro 2020 kicked off, Depay was busy with the Dutch national team and thus was only officially presented as a Barcelona player earlier this week. It has many fans and critics alike excited at what the 27-year-old could potentially do at the club especially after his time with Lyon.

However, Barcelona weren’t the only club keen on a move for Depay with Manchester City, Real Madrid, Juventus and a few others all considering moves before he signed for the La Liga giants. It saw the forward admit that it was a long conversation to sign for Barcelona but the “will” to do so was always there. Depay also added that the club had a big impact on him as a child and wants to help them win trophies again.

"It's been a long conversation but the will was always there. I would like to thank the president and also my team for all the effort they put in to make the deal happen. With all the passion that is in this club from the board, the fans, the players, the city and also the reporters, everyone here knows the importance of the club and I definitely realise how big this club is and what an impact it had on me as a child,” Depay told Barcelona’s website.

"Now to be here as a 27-year-old guy chasing my dream I think it's amazing. I'm looking forward to playing in a full stadium and I'm really excited to meet all the fans. The team is ready for the new season, we had a good rest and now it's time to go back to work and bring trophies in."

The former Manchester United and Lyon star will link up with Lionel Messi at Barcelona and it has many excited to see just how the two attackers dovetail at the Camp Nou. It saw Depay admit that playing with Messi is “going to be a dream” for him as the Argentine is the best in the world. He also added that he can’t wait to play alongside the six-time Ballon d’Or winner and is in awe of him.

"He's a legend, best player in the world, you saw what he did in the Copa America. I'm very much looking forward to playing with him, his quality is undoubted. I have to just make my runs and I know the ball will come."

"Because he has too much quality, he can do everything with the ball. I think everybody in the world would like to play with someone like that. Yesterday I had a tour of the museum and saw all of the Ballon d'Or awards, he probably has another one coming too. It's going to be a dream for me," he added.