Reports | Manchester United lead race for Ruben Neves’ signature this summer

The two North London sides believe that Neves is what they need to take them to the next level with the Midlands outfit valuing the 24-year-old at £35 million. However, TalkSport has reported that Manchester United have taken the lead in the race for Neves with the price-tag reportedly too good to turn down for the club. That combined with Paul Pogba’s potential departure this summer has seen the report indicate that United believe Neves could offset the damage done by that.