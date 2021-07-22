Reports | Manchester United lead race for Ruben Neves’ signature this summer
Today at 2:24 PM
According to TalkSport, Manchester United have reportedly taken the lead in the race for Ruben Neves despite interest from both Arsenal and Tottenham into the midfielder. The Wolverhampton Wanderers star signed for the Molineux side in 2017 and has since made well over 150 appearances.
With Nuno Espirito Santo leaving the club at the end of the 2020/21 season, many expected quite a few Wolverhampton Wanderers players to follow the boss out the door. However, that hasn’t taken place as of yet with the likes of Joao Moutinho, Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence amongst others still at the club. But with Arsenal and Tottenham heavily linked with a move for Ruben Neves, many expect the midfielder to depart this summer.
The two North London sides believe that Neves is what they need to take them to the next level with the Midlands outfit valuing the 24-year-old at £35 million. However, TalkSport has reported that Manchester United have taken the lead in the race for Neves with the price-tag reportedly too good to turn down for the club. That combined with Paul Pogba’s potential departure this summer has seen the report indicate that United believe Neves could offset the damage done by that.
Furthermore, the Red Devils are looking for a new holding midfielder and while their top target is Eduardo Camavinga, the report has added that Neves is a close second choice. However, both Arsenal and Tottenham are also very keen on the midfielder especially with the Gunners potentially losing Granit Xhaka to Roma this summer.
