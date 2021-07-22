Reports | Liverpool considering move for West Ham attacker Jarrod Bowen
Today at 8:13 PM
According to The Athletic, Liverpool has identified West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen as a possible signing to bolster their attack for the new season. Bowen has established himself as a key figure on the right side for David Moyes' side, with eighteen goal contributions in 58 appearances for the club.
Jarred Bowen has put himself on Liverpool’s radar following sensational performances with West Ham. Having joined the Hammers 18 months ago from Hull City, for an initial £18 million fee plus a further £7 million in add-ons, Bowen has established himself as a key figure in the West Ham team guiding them to a top-five finish under David Moyes’s tutelage.
That has impressed more than a few clubs and the Athletic has reported that the highly-rated West Ham forward is said to be on Liverpool's shortlist. The Anfield side are reportedly looking to improve their squad depth as Jurgen Klopp's side look to challenge for every possible trophy. The report has indicated that Liverpool are in the market to strengthen their team completely but especially their front-line if Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri both leave Anfield with the duo heavily linked with a move away.
Following the departure of Georginho Winjandlum to Paris Saint Germain, Liverpool is looking to make strides in the transfer market as they look to reclaim the Premier League trophy back from Manchester City. It’s also claimed that Liverpool views Bowen as a player with ‘massive potential’ who could provide strong competition in the attack. The Reds have already sealed a £36m deal to sign Ibrahima Konate and while nothing has been confirmed, Jarred Bowen looks likely to be the next addition to the Reds' squad.
