Reports | Liverpool considering move for West Ham attacker Jarrod Bowen

That has impressed more than a few clubs and the Athletic has reported that the highly-rated West Ham forward is said to be on Liverpool's shortlist. The Anfield side are reportedly looking to improve their squad depth as Jurgen Klopp's side look to challenge for every possible trophy. The report has indicated that Liverpool are in the market to strengthen their team completely but especially their front-line if Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri both leave Anfield with the duo heavily linked with a move away.