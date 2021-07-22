Reports | Leon Goretzka keen on Bayern Munich stay despite interest from Europe's biggest sides

Although the issue remains purely financial, reports suggest that there are fewer chances of Goretzka moving to a new club, as he remains on track to sign an extension to his current deal which expires in June 2022. Goal has also reported that salary expectations has been the roadblock with Goretzka holding out for an annual wage packet of £17m although Bayern aren't keen on breaking their wage bill. Yet despite that Julian Nagelsamnn has praised Goretzka and admitted that he deserves to play for none other than the best club in Germany.