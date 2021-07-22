Reports | Leon Goretzka keen on Bayern Munich stay despite interest from Europe's biggest sides
Today at 6:13 PM
According to Goal, Leon Goretzka is still hopeful of securing his future at Bayern Munich despite contract negotiations reaching an impasse between him and Bayern. The highly-rated Germany midfielder's current deal expires next summer, a fact that has alerted some of Europe's biggest clubs.
Leon Goretzka has been an important part of Bayern Munich with his sensational performances playing a key role in leading Bayern to another Bundesliga title, continuing their winning streak. A hot prospect in the transfer market, Goretzka’s contract situations have put top clubs on alert with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United all been mentioned as possible suitors for one of the world's most accomplished midfielders.
Although the issue remains purely financial, reports suggest that there are fewer chances of Goretzka moving to a new club, as he remains on track to sign an extension to his current deal which expires in June 2022. Goal has also reported that salary expectations has been the roadblock with Goretzka holding out for an annual wage packet of £17m although Bayern aren't keen on breaking their wage bill. Yet despite that Julian Nagelsamnn has praised Goretzka and admitted that he deserves to play for none other than the best club in Germany.
"I would be very happy to have many years together with Leon because I think very highly of him, because I will have an excellent collaboration with him and because he is one of the most dangerous midfielders in Europe," Nageslamnn said, reported by Goal.
