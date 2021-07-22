Reports | Euro 2020 star Domenico Berardi on Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund’s shortlist

Following Italy’s sensational Euro 2020 win, more than a few stars from Roberto Mancini’s team have been linked with a move away. The likes of Nicolo Barella, Manuel Locatelli, Leonardo Spinazzola and a few others have all been on many shortlists with some of Europe’s best clubs keen after an impressive tournament from the Azzurri. However, while no move has materialized as of yet, reports have indicated that Domenico Berardi is the latest on the transfer rumour list.