Reports | Euro 2020 star Domenico Berardi on Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund’s shortlist
Today at 6:40 PM
According to transfer expert Alfredo Pedulla, Domenico Berardi’s performances at Euro 2020 has seen both Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund consider a move for the Italian forward. The 26-year-old has spent the entirety of his career with Sassuolo, making 291 appearances since his debut for the club.
Following Italy’s sensational Euro 2020 win, more than a few stars from Roberto Mancini’s team have been linked with a move away. The likes of Nicolo Barella, Manuel Locatelli, Leonardo Spinazzola and a few others have all been on many shortlists with some of Europe’s best clubs keen after an impressive tournament from the Azzurri. However, while no move has materialized as of yet, reports have indicated that Domenico Berardi is the latest on the transfer rumour list.
The 26-year-old thrived for Sassuolo during the 2020/21 season with 25 goal contributions in 30 league appearances and it saw him become a mainstay for Italy at Euro 2020. But while he contributed to only two goals, Berardi’s performances have seen him impress a few clubs. It has seen transfer expert Alfredo Pedulla report that the 26-year-old is on Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund’s shortlists.
They aren’t the only clubs interested, however, with Lazio, AC Milan and even West Ham United all keen on a move for the forward as well. That comes after reports indicated that Sassuolo are looking at a €40 million fee for Berardi although Chelsea are also looking at Federico Chiesa. But with Juventus unwilling to sell the former Fiorentina starlet, the Blues are looking at Berardi as an option.
