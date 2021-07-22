Received other offers but Real Madrid was my only option for me, claims David Alaba

David Alaba has confirmed that he did receive offers to sign for various other clubs across Europe but admitted that Real Madrid was his main choice in the end. The former Bayern Munich defender left the Bundesliga on a free-transfer at the end of last season, signing for the Los Blancos.

While Bayern Munich were reportedly keen on keeping David Alaba at the club, the two parties couldn’t come to an agreement over a new deal that saw the club confirm that the defender would be leaving on a free transfer. It saw the Austrian star heavily linked with a move away amidst interest from England, Spain, Italy and even France. However, with no agreement in place, it saw Alaba sign for Real Madrid on a pre-contract transfer with the move officially confirmed once the transfer window opened.

While it brought an end to a thirteen-year spell with Bayern Munich for Alaba, the defender was reportedly looking for a new challenge and admitted as much in his first interview. Alaba also admitted that he had several clubs offering him a chance to play for them but Real Madrid was always his first and only choice.

"It's a dream come true for me. This is the biggest club in the world and I'm very proud to be here. All I can say is that I can't wait to put on the jersey and score goals for Real Madrid. Firstly, I personally decided to take this move in my career, to grow as a player, but also as a person,” Alaba told Real Madrid’s official website.

“I received several offers, but for me the only option was Real Madrid. This is a dream come true, the best club in the world and the biggest club in the world, and it's the challenge that I was looking for".

The Austrian replaces Sergio Ramos, who left the Los Blancos on a free transfer, with the Spaniard signing for Paris Saint-Germain recently. However, while the move shocked many, it has been in the offing with Ramos and Real Madrid struggling to come to an agreement over a contract extension. It has seen Alaba take over the former Real Madrid captain’s number 4 and he admitted that it was the only number free and available.

"They only had this number available but I know what this number means for the club. For me, it's an honour to wear it. I want to honour this number. It really motivates me. It's a number that represents strength and leadership. I haven't come here to compare myself to other players.

“I've come here to be Alaba and to continue to be Alaba. I want to bring my qualities to this team. I'm a versatile player. I can play in different positions. Ramos has been here more than a decade and has played great football and is a leader. We all know that. It would have been a pleasure to have played with him."