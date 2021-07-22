Inter Milan withdraw from Florida Cup following COVID-19 concerns
Today at 2:43 PM
Inter Milan has cancelled their pre-season tour to the United States due to concerns over the current state of the coronavirus pandemic. Inter was set to take part in the Florida Cup alongside Everton, Arsenal and Millonarios but have withdrawn since then following a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Inter Milan becomes the second team to withdraw from the Florida Cup after Arsenal. The U.S. state is experiencing a massive rise in new cases, which has caused the two clubs to scrap their pre-season plans at the last minute. The two sides had been expected to clash in the pre-season tournament in the United States on July 25, at Orlando's Camping World Stadium, but members of the Gunners' travelling party have tested positive for Covid-19 and the Nerazzurri are now out of the competition as a precaution.
Inter has released a statement as well that confirmed the same and cited their apologies to the organisers of the Florida Cup. The club revealed that as a precaution, they will not travel across the Atlantic Ocean and will now seek new friendly opposition ahead of the upcoming 2021-22 campaign. The statement also confirmed that this decision comes after Arsenal withdrew with the rise in COVID-19 cases their main concern.
"FC Internazionale Milano announces that they will not be travelling to the USA for the Florida Cup due to the current risks involved in international travel as a result of the spread of the pandemic, risks that have already caused Arsenal F.C. to withdraw from participation. Our apologies also go to the organisers of the Florida Cup who had done a fantastic job making the preparations and our partners who had arranged events around our participation in the competition," read the statement.
📃| COMUNICATO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter) July 21, 2021
Nota ufficiale di FC Internazionale Milano
👉 https://t.co/VKfdCLfcnE
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.