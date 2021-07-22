Inter Milan withdraw from Florida Cup following COVID-19 concerns

Inter Milan becomes the second team to withdraw from the Florida Cup after Arsenal. The U.S. state is experiencing a massive rise in new cases, which has caused the two clubs to scrap their pre-season plans at the last minute. The two sides had been expected to clash in the pre-season tournament in the United States on July 25, at Orlando's Camping World Stadium, but members of the Gunners' travelling party have tested positive for Covid-19 and the Nerazzurri are now out of the competition as a precaution.