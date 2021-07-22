Have no doubt that Qatar 2022 will be most beautiful World Cup ever, proclaims Samuel Eto’o

Samuel Eto’o believes that the 2022 World Cup, which will be held in Qatar, will be one of the best organised and most beautiful tournaments ever held. The former Barcelona and Cameroon legend also added that winning the Olympic Gold medal at the Sydney Olympics in 2000 was an incredible feeling.

While a lot of controversies has surrounded the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the way Euro 2020 was held has given many fans and critics hope that the quadrennial World Cup will go just as well. However, controversy has been a major source of problems for many ahead of the World Cup but in light of the fact that Qatar is set to welcome more than a million fans to the country, it has many excited for the tournament.

Amongst the many is Samuel Eto’o and the Qatar Legacy Ambassador believes that this could be one of the best and most beautiful World Cups ever organised. The Cameroon legend admitted that he wants to see stadiums packed and believes that it will happen because of the way things have been organised. He also added that his wish is to see a “final featuring Cameroon versus Qatar” which would be a dream come true.

"I have no doubt that it will be the most beautiful World Cup ever organised. In my opinion, the next World Cup in Qatar will be the greatest event. And I have one wish – to witness a final featuring Cameroon versus Qatar for a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Eto'o told the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC).

"I would encourage everyone to come to Qatar for this special tournament. I hope fans don’t miss the chance to visit and watch two matches a day in the group stage. There are so many beautiful places to visit here in Doha. Fans can have an amazing holiday while also following their passion, football."

The former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid star has won a catalogue of trophies over the course of his career but he admitted that few are as special as his 2000 Olympics Gold medal. The 40-year-old revealed that the difficulties they faced over the course of the tournament make the medal even more special especially after their comeback win over Spain in the final. He also added that the privilege to be a part of the first Olympic gold medal that Cameroon ever won was really special for him and the rest of the team.

"It was an incredible feeling, especially because we had some difficulties during the tournament. I want to take this opportunity to say thank you again to all my teammates, my ”fellow soldiers”, during this tournament. Because it was really tough – but in the end we won the gold medal by beating Spain despite trailing by two goals to nil in the final.

"I thought I had scored the winning goal in the last few seconds of extra-time but the flag went up for offside. Thankfully, we won the penalty shootout 5-3 to win the first ever Olympic gold medal in any sport for Cameroon. To have the privilege to be part of such a historic moment for my country at an early stage in my career was really special and something I will never forget,” he added.