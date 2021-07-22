100 percent sure that Bukayo Saka has great future ahead of him, asserts Mesut Ozil
Former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has confessed that he believes Bukayo Saka has the talent and the mentality to become a great player if he remains as humble and determined as he is right now. The young forward missed from the spot in the Euro 2020 final against Italy as England lost the final.
Even after a beyond impressive season with Arsenal, few expected Bukayo Saka to be on Gareth Southgate’s final 26 man shortlist for the Euro 2020. However, that is exactly what happened with the young forward making the cut over the likes of Jesse Lingard and company. Not only that, Saka played more than his share of games with the 19-year-old playing in the final as well. However, with Saka the last penalty taker for England in the shootout against Italy, the Arsenal man watched his spot-kick saved which handed Italy the trophy.
Criticism has since come Saka’s way but it has seen quite a few back the forward including former Arsenal teammate Mesut Ozil. In an interview, the German admitted that he knows exactly what it feels like to miss a penalty and he has nothing but respect for the 19-year-old. He also added that Saka has what it takes to become a great player but needs to stay determined and humble going forward.
"I felt very much for Bukayo. I know from my own experience how it feels to miss a penalty. In a final, as the last one, to take on the responsibility of an entire nation as a young player - respect. Not many players would dare to do that. Bukayo is a modest young player. I have gotten to know him as a very determined young man who works very hard for his dream and does everything he can to achieve it,” Ozil told Sky Sports.
"Bukayo is blessed with a talent that not many have. If he remains as humble and determined as he already is, I am 100 per cent convinced that he has a great future ahead of him and can become a great player. He's really a great talent, and I'm sure that there are going to be many more big matches for the English national team for him in the future."
