100 percent sure that Bukayo Saka has great future ahead of him, asserts Mesut Ozil

Even after a beyond impressive season with Arsenal, few expected Bukayo Saka to be on Gareth Southgate’s final 26 man shortlist for the Euro 2020. However, that is exactly what happened with the young forward making the cut over the likes of Jesse Lingard and company. Not only that, Saka played more than his share of games with the 19-year-old playing in the final as well. However, with Saka the last penalty taker for England in the shootout against Italy, the Arsenal man watched his spot-kick saved which handed Italy the trophy.