Saul Niguez is very important for Atleti but we won't stop him from leaving, asserts Diego Simeone
Today at 6:16 PM
Diego Simeone has admitted that Saul Niguez could leave Atletico Madrid this summer amid links with Barcelona and Manchester United, but the Argentine head coach has, however, showered immense praises on the midfielder. Simeone has wished him luck if he secures a move away from Wanda Metropolitano.
Saul Niguez has been a mainstay in the Atletico Madrid midfield. Partnering Koke, Saul has enjoyed an illustrious spell at Madrid. Having made his debut back in 2012, Saul has appeared in 337 games across all competitions for Simeone's side, scoring 43 goals while also contributing 19 assists and even leading them to the La Liga title last season. Saul has won six trophies during his time at Wanda Metropolitano, including one La Liga title, two Europa League crowns and the Copa Del Rey.
Although Saul’s current contract at Atletico Madrid still indicates that he has five years left, Goal reports that Saul is looking for a new challenge. Simeone has now confirmed that Saul is unsatisfied with his current role in the team, and says he won't stand in his way if the club receives a suitable offer from a potential suitor in the coming weeks. Although nothing has been finalised yet regarding Saul’s next destination, much remains to be seen and done before a final decision can be reached.
"Last season Saul spoke with the club, with us about his needs and what he spoke about was the option of having a position on the pitch where he feels more important. And I consider that Saul became Saul by playing everywhere, but he or many of those around him see it as something negative. He is very important for Atletico because he can play as a full-back, right-wing, midfielder. He gives us a lot of options to be able to count on him. He is a player who, in that version and playing how the coach needs him to, performs very well. We cannot put aside what is rumoured and talked about. If he has to leave, give him a big hug, wish him the best with the boys who gave us life and to continue being friends, as always. Either to Barcelona or elsewhere," Simeone said, reported Goal.
