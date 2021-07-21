Saul Niguez is very important for Atleti but we won't stop him from leaving, asserts Diego Simeone

"Last season Saul spoke with the club, with us about his needs and what he spoke about was the option of having a position on the pitch where he feels more important. And I consider that Saul became Saul by playing everywhere, but he or many of those around him see it as something negative. He is very important for Atletico because he can play as a full-back, right-wing, midfielder. He gives us a lot of options to be able to count on him. He is a player who, in that version and playing how the coach needs him to, performs very well. We cannot put aside what is rumoured and talked about. If he has to leave, give him a big hug, wish him the best with the boys who gave us life and to continue being friends, as always. Either to Barcelona or elsewhere," Simeone said, reported Goal.