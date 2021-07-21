Sandesh Jhinghan awarded AIFF Men's Footballer of the Year 2020-21

He shared his joy at receiving the honour, saying: “Being voted by club coaches of the Hero ISL and the Hero I-League as the AIFF Men’s Footballer of the Year 2020-21 is a huge honour for me. I take this Award as a motivation to do better, and inspire others to follow their passion for the sport. A big thank you to AIFF, my family, my team-mates, support staff and all my coaches both at the club level, and at the National level for keeping their belief in me. And a big hug to all those teachers and well-wishers who have stood by me all throughout. This Award comes with a huge responsibility – not to let anyone down.”