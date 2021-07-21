Arsenal cancel pre-season trip to USA following COVID-19 outbreak
Today at 6:51 PM
Arsenal have cancelled their pre-season tour to the United States after a small number of positive COVID-19 cases at the club. Arsenal were set to take part in the Florida Cup alongside Everton, Internazionale and Colombian club Millonarios, but have withdrawn, following Covid protocols.
Arsenal have had to cancel the rest of their pre-season matches following the outbreak of a small number of positive covid cases at the club. Having played two of the initial matches at Scotland, this news comes as a setback in their preparation for the upcoming Premier League season. The London side was scheduled to take on Inter on Sunday and then potentially face on July 28 the winner of Everton's game against Millonarios. But the trip was called at the last minute when a few of the members of the travelling squad tested positive.
So the squad will now remain in London, with those who have not tested positive able to train under 'controlled circumstances' at the club's training ground after it was deep cleaned. Those who have been affected will have to isolate for the week while the rest of the players are allowed to resume their daily training now that their pre-season has been cancelled. The club have released a statement as well, citing their apologies to the organisers of the Florida Cup.
"Following a small number of positive Covid tests among the planned party to travel to America tomorrow, we have sadly been forced to withdraw from the Florida Cup. This difficult decision is based on ensuring the health and wellbeing of our players and staff. We fully understand what a disappointment this is for our supporters in America who were looking forward to seeing us compete in the Florida Cup as part of our pre-season build-up. Our apologies also go to the organisers of the Florida Cup who had done a fantastic job making the preparations and our partners who had arranged events around our participation in the competition. We are glad to say the members of staff are not currently displaying any Covid symptoms. They are now in self-isolation at home," read the statement
