Tottenham are set to sign Pierluigi Gollini on loan
Today at 8:10 PM
According to BBC, Tottenham are set to make Atalanta keeper Pierluigi Gollini their first signing of the Nuno Espirito Santo era. Tottenham have brokered a loan deal with Atlanta for the 26-years-old keeper with an option to buy, courtesy of the new technical director Fabio Paratici.
Following a slow start to the summer transfer market, Tottenham have been making quick moves in the market. Following the appointment of Fabio Paratici and Nuno Espirito Santo, Tottenham have signed a new goalkeeper, who will be providing competition to Hugo Loris. The initial deal is set to be a loan for the 2021-22 season with an option to either extend the loan or sign the goalkeeper outright. But in order to make Gollini’s tenure at Spurs permanent, he needs to achieve certain targets during his first season.
Gollini has prior English football experience. The goalkeeper, who spent two years at the Manchester United academy between 2012 and 2014 before joining Verona and then Aston Villa, has been a member of the Italian national team setup for a number of years and is considered one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.