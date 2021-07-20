Tottenham are set to sign Pierluigi Gollini on loan

Following a slow start to the summer transfer market, Tottenham have been making quick moves in the market. Following the appointment of Fabio Paratici and Nuno Espirito Santo, Tottenham have signed a new goalkeeper, who will be providing competition to Hugo Loris. The initial deal is set to be a loan for the 2021-22 season with an option to either extend the loan or sign the goalkeeper outright. But in order to make Gollini’s tenure at Spurs permanent, he needs to achieve certain targets during his first season.