Reports | Bayern Munich enquire about the availability of Sergei Roberto

Sergei Roberto has been an exceptional player for Barcelona. Roberto has had a long-term affinity with the club and has been in the first team on a regular basis since 2015-16. Having featured in a minimum of at least 30 domestic games in four campaigns, Roberto has been a mainstay at right-back for the Barca team. But with the potential signing of Sergio Dest, Roberto has seen his game time-limited. La Liga's proposed wage cap on Barcelona indicates that Barcelona needs to free up its wage bill before they can add new players to its roster. This means several first-team players will have to leave which includes Sergei Roberto.