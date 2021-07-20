Reports | Bayern Munich enquire about the availability of Sergei Roberto
Today at 8:02 PM
According to Goal, Barcelona have started talks with Bayern Munich to sanction a loan deal with the club for Sergi Roberto that would potentially include an option to buy. The Bundesliga club wants to sign a new right-back and hope to build on their positive relationship with the Catalan giants.
Sergei Roberto has been an exceptional player for Barcelona. Roberto has had a long-term affinity with the club and has been in the first team on a regular basis since 2015-16. Having featured in a minimum of at least 30 domestic games in four campaigns, Roberto has been a mainstay at right-back for the Barca team. But with the potential signing of Sergio Dest, Roberto has seen his game time-limited. La Liga's proposed wage cap on Barcelona indicates that Barcelona needs to free up its wage bill before they can add new players to its roster. This means several first-team players will have to leave which includes Sergei Roberto.
Bayern Munich are in need of a right-back and have been in contact with the right-back's agent via an intermediary channel. Sergi Roberto's contract expires next summer and Barcelona do not want him to leave without a fee. Although nothing concrete has been discussed, a potential move may be on the horizon for Roberto as Barcelona need to reduce their wage cap as well.
